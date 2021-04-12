Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. 25,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,536. Henry Schein has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.