Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.37. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.