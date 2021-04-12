Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.11. Eastman Chemical also reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

