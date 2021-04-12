Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $13,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,820 shares of company stock worth $214,240,731. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,621. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.47. Carvana has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 2.52.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

