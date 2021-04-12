Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce sales of $418.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.00 million. PTC reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 318,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,009. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.76.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

