Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report $217.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.81 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $889.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,028 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 221,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

