Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $44,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $16,792,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

ATO stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

