AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

