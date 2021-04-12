Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.86. 71,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,638. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.