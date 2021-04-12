America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $954.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

