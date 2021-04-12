American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

