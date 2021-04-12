American International Group Inc. Sells 463 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AdvanSix by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AdvanSix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

ASIX stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

