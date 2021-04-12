American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.46 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $881.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

