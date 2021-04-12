American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,429 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,880,000.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

