AMEPAY Reaches Market Cap of $14.10 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $469,008.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.26 or 0.00713537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,456.59 or 1.00494064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00964273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

