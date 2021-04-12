Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $20.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,392.58. 113,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,038.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,177.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.