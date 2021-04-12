AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.50

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$21.29, with a volume of 375761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

