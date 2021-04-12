Alstom’s (ALO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

ALO opened at €44.67 ($52.55) on Monday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.39.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

