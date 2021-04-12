Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,820.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,273.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

