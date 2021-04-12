Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.30 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

