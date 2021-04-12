Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.07

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.07 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 22279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.