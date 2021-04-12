Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.69.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 674.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

