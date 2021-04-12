Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.94.

Shares of BABA opened at $223.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.78. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

