Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €2.20 ($2.59) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.12 ($3.67).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €5.40 ($6.35). 3,715,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.50.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.