AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $112.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

