ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.80

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 2116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGESY shares. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

