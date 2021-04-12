AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.78. 3,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. AGCO has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.