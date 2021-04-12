Affirm’s (AFRM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94. Affirm has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last 90 days.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.