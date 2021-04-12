Aeron Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,614.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $200,614.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.
Aeron Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “
Buying and Selling Aeron
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.