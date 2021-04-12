Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.11. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

