Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ARE opened at C$19.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.69. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

