Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.46

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.46 and last traded at $188.33, with a volume of 12617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

