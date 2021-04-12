Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.76. Adobe has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

