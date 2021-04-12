Addison Capital Co Takes $276,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.05. 600,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.