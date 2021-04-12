Addison Capital Co Sells 99 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $221.58. 1,780,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,714,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

