Addison Capital Co Sells 745 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Safehold accounts for 7.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addison Capital Co owned 0.36% of Safehold worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,416. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.