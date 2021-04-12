Addison Capital Co Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP remained flat at $$142.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

