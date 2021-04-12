Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.47 on May 6th

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Activision Blizzard has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.