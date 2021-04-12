Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 48 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

SHOP traded down $21.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,205.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,934. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $417.81 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 769.27, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,182.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,123.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.