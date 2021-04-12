Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 1,353 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Tower by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 6.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 60,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT remained flat at $$240.39 during trading hours on Monday. 43,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

