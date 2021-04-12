Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $73.76. 73,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

