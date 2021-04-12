9,850 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

