9,738 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNOV opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

