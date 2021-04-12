$9.62 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 million to $10.97 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $44.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Immatics stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

