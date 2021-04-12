8,499 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

