7,901 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,416 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

