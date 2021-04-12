7,770 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Raymond James cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.61 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

