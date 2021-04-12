7,233 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.01 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

