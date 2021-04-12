$70.17 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce $70.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $311.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

ASAN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 606,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,694. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.