$651.31 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report $651.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.81 million and the highest is $676.00 million. Incyte posted sales of $568.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,374. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.